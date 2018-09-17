Edison International (EIX) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.08. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15,304.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175,540 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 416.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

