Eden (EDN) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Eden has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.15 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded flat against the dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00266360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00149898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.06067772 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.