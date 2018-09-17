EchoLink 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,702.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $103,702.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00273376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00153153 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.91 or 0.06376852 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

