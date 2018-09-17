eBay’s (EBAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.10 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

