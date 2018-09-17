Earth Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,511.00 (EARTH)

Earth Token (CURRENCY:EARTH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Earth Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Earth Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earth Token has a total market cap of $159,553.00 and $13,511.00 worth of Earth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00275097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00152803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.71 or 0.06403416 BTC.

Earth Token’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. Earth Token’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,300,250 tokens. Earth Token’s official Twitter account is @earthtokens . Earth Token’s official message board is medium.com/earthtokens . The official website for Earth Token is earth-token.com . The Reddit community for Earth Token is /r/EarthToken

Earth Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

