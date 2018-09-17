Dystem (DTEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $442.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dystem has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dystem has a total market cap of $112,124.00 and approximately $442.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013747 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007701 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 2,623,465 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,763 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

