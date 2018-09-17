Dynamic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,148.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $14,148.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00012828 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,312.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.91 or 0.03253704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.23 or 0.06720528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00851587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.01795253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00168628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.01742178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00323056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,229,874 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,553 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.