Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $530,000 Position in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 38.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 143,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Cellular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 123,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 71.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 58,569 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $478,552.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $99,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,988.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,023 shares of company stock worth $921,311. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

USM stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.90.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

