Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $500,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSIT opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.25. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $318,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,827 shares of company stock valued at $859,173 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

