Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $509,000 Stake in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 708,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 361,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,423 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $79,332.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.