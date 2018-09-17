Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cannae by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 462,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,331,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $20.88 on Monday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

