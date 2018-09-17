DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 31% higher against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $23,661.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00276340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00153226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.06360883 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

