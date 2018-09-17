Dominion Energy Inc (D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,269. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

