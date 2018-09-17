Dollarama (DOL) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$58.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$157.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$167.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$41.65 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$40.31 and a twelve month high of C$56.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total transaction of C$2,058,854.40.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.