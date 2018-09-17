Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 46.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

