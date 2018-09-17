Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. OTR Global lowered Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $116.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,156,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,266,000 after acquiring an additional 600,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,029,000 after acquiring an additional 852,139 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,115,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

