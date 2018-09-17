Dollar Online (DOLLAR) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Dollar Online (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Dollar Online coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dollar Online has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. Dollar Online has a market capitalization of $2,982.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Dollar Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000798 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Dollar Online

DOLLAR is a coin. Dollar Online’s total supply is 9,601,412 coins and its circulating supply is 753,776 coins. The official website for Dollar Online is www.edollar.online . Dollar Online’s official Twitter account is @dollarglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollar Online Coin Trading

Dollar Online can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollar Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollar Online should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollar Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

