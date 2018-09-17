DMarket (DMT) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $1.14 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002394 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00274985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00152999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.06370938 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

