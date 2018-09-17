Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) General Counsel Sells $46,997.86 in Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $46,997.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DISCA opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on Discovery Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 167.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.