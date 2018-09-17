Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $74,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,548,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,543,000 after acquiring an additional 556,983 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,762,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,691,000 after acquiring an additional 553,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,935,000 after acquiring an additional 111,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Credicorp by 175.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,775,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $213.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $955.13 million for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

