Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.39% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $76,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 269.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 178,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SCHN opened at $26.65 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $728.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.