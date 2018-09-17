Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stock Price Up -3.8%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 19,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 758,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

The company has a market cap of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $465,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 839.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 2,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 603,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 574,804 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 375,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

