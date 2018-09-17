Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,160 ($41.16) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,850 ($37.12) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($29.96) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.05).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,670.50 ($34.79) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.63).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,780 ($36.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,791.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 603 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,176.

