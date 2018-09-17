Diageo (DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,160 ($41.16) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,850 ($37.12) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.05).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.57) on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.63).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,780 ($36.21) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,791.19). Insiders have bought 603 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,176 in the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

