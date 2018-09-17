Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1,049.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,889 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,573 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,029.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,291 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,201,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. M Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.24. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

