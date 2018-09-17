Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.68 ($43.81).

FRA:DPW traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €31.30 ($36.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,396 shares. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

