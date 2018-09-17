Deutsche Bank Raises Global Payments (GPN) Price Target to $140.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a $117.08 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.84.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $70,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $353,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,305 shares of company stock worth $11,302,459. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

