DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,145,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 995,517 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $50,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 93.1% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 963.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,500 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,557,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 151,684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

