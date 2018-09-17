Denny’s (DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens cut Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

DENN opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

