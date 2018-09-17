Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report sales of $340.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.83 million to $347.80 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $266.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury Resources.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

DNR opened at $5.28 on Monday. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,077,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,489,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,709,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,700,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.