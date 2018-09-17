DeltaChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,433.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $134,433.00 and approximately $6,129.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00050602 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002111 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,479,488,833 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

