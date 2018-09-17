Delivery Hero (DHER) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.39 ($57.43).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €44.58 ($51.84) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

