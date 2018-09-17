DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,029,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

