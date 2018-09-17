Davy Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,761 S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 164,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $213.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

