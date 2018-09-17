Davy Asset Management Ltd Invests $9.66 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 2.6% of Davy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,829,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,445,000 after buying an additional 184,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,278,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,509,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,077,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,954.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $4,797,012. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

