Davy Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.25 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Stock

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 118,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $7,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $129.29 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.