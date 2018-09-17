Davy Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in American Express (AXP)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $148,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $4,942,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Express has a 1-year low of $86.07 and a 1-year high of $110.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

