Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,082 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,305,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.