Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gatecoin, OasisDEX and Bancor Network. Dai has a total market capitalization of $51.94 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00270526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150658 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.06151508 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 51,816,994 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, DDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, OasisDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

