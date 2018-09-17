CyrusOne (CONE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED increased their target price on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,037 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CyrusOne by 29.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $26,144,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

