Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,869 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $85.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $1,734,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,393,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $957,442.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,636.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $8,191,700. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

