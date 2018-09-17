CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,701,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,875 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,735,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In other news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

