Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $844,890 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

DEA stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.