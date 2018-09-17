Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,092 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Harris by 40.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Harris by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harris by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Harris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Harris by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $3,025,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,712 shares of company stock worth $15,407,341 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRS. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $164.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

