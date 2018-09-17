Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,548 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 42.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.29. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $5,552,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,255.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $6,036,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

