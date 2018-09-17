Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 19,082 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 50.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 80.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 133,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 59,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.65%.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

