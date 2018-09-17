Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Nomura

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.
Shares of CTRP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ctrip.Com International Company Profile
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.
