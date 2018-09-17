Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Nomura

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Shares of CTRP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.