Ctr COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ctr COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of CEN stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Ctr COAST MLP &/COM has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

About Ctr COAST MLP &/COM

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund), formerly Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders.

