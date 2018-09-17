CryptoPing (PING) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $537,016.00 and $74.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00266224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00149949 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.31 or 0.06130214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008264 BTC.

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

