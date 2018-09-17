CryptCoin (CRYPT) Price Hits $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CryptCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptCoin

CryptCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official website is cryptco.org . CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptCoin Coin Trading

CryptCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

